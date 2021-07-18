Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,100,000.00 in Stock

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU) major shareholder Mountain Crest Holdings Iv Llc purchased 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,100,000.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

