Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) EVP Sells $2,230,925.55 in Stock

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) EVP E Robert Lupone sold 34,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $2,230,925.55.

Shares of TXT opened at $66.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.51. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXT. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Textron by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Textron by 8.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

