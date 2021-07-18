Insider Buying: TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Insider Acquires $2,000,000.10 in Stock

TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) insider Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, purchased 2,857,143 shares of TheMaven stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.10.
MVEN stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.75. TheMaven, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.
About TheMaven
