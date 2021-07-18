Insider Buying: TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Insider Acquires $2,000,000.10 in Stock

TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) insider Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, purchased 2,857,143 shares of TheMaven stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.10.

MVEN stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.75. TheMaven, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

About TheMaven

TheMaven, Inc engages in software development and other related activities in the United States. The company operates the Maven platform, an online publishing platform that provides channel partners the ability to produce and manage editorially focused content and community interaction through tools and services; and provides advertising technology, techniques, and relationships that allow its channel partners to monetize online editorially focused content through various display and custom content advertising solutions.

