CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 18,465 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 140.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 43.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. CalAmp Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAMP. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

