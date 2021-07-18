Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,242 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Universal were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Universal by 4.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal by 1.4% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Universal by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Universal by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Universal news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 4,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $258,776.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $230,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,919 shares of company stock worth $1,080,032. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Universal Co. has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.03.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $617.59 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

