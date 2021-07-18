iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ILIAY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded iliad from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded iliad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ILIAY opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48. iliad has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.3357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

