Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,063 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in HUYA were worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUYA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,095,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903,378 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 135.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,061,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 26.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,287,000 after acquiring an additional 719,825 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HUYA by 3,511.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,383 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 67,766.4% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,276,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,885 shares in the last quarter. 42.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.77. HUYA Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.84.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. 86 Research raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

