Northern Trust Corp Has $6.59 Million Stock Holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,766 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.55% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITOS. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,662,000 after purchasing an additional 988,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 468,576 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,170,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after buying an additional 71,901 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,106,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 52.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 94,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $848.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, CFO Matthew Gall acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.09 per share, for a total transaction of $130,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $130,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,357 shares of company stock worth $1,517,800. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

