Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells $28,517,850.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Dev Ittycheria sold 299,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $28,517,850.00.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Dev Ittycheria sold 100,400 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.68, for a total value of $8,200,672.00.

DDOG stock opened at $104.64 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $119.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of -747.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $7,764,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Datadog by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,313,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Datadog by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Datadog by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 440,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,696,000 after purchasing an additional 112,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 77.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

