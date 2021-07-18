Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 93,137 Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 281,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Passage Bio were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in Passage Bio in the first quarter worth $86,697,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,468,000 after buying an additional 787,946 shares during the last quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Passage Bio by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 602,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Passage Bio by 46.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 499,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after buying an additional 158,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Passage Bio by 38.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 123,371 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard Steven Morris bought 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce A. Goldsmith purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $26,240.00. 25.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PASG opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.52. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $30.87.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts anticipate that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PASG shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

