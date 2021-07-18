Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Excellon Resources, Inc. is a mineral resource company. It principally produces silver, lead and zinc. Excellon Resources, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Shares of EXN opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.17 million and a P/E ratio of -7.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.57. Excellon Resources has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Excellon Resources will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excellon Resources during the first quarter worth $79,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Excellon Resources by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 530,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 53,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Excellon Resources by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 653,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 140,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Excellon Resources (EXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.