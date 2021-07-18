Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finance of America is a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform. Its product offerings include mortgages, reverse mortgages and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network and digital channels. Finance of America, formerly known as Replay Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irving, TX. “

FOA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Finance Of America Companies from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE:FOA opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. Finance Of America Companies has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.71.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

