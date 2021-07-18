Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Short Interest Down 20.8% in June

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 62,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:VIST opened at $3.64 on Friday. Vista Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,623,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,268,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Deep Basin Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,227,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after buying an additional 638,423 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 14.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

