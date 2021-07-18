Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the June 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DBOEY stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.3545 per share. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DBOEY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

