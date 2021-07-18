Short Interest in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Declines By 20.9%

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 8,520,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.52. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQNR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Danske downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,652,000 after buying an additional 767,227 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.6% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 74,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 43,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

