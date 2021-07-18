Zacks: Analysts Expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to Post $0.49 EPS

Analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to report $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.45. Cadence Bancorporation posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

CADE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $19.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.87. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.08%.

In other news, EVP Sheila Ray sold 20,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro acquired 6,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,102 shares in the company, valued at $665,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,229 shares of company stock worth $3,331,867 in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,772,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,768,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,273,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

