SG Americas Securities LLC Has $253,000 Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 82.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,888 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $116.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.82. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $77.40 and a one year high of $159.70.

