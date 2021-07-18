SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 5,838 Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 89.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter valued at $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 35.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 55.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $16.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94. Radius Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million. Equities analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

