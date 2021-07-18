SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,535 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Antonio F. Marquez sold 2,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $56.02 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $58.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.