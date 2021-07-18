SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 3,962 Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Materion by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Materion by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Materion by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Materion by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,472,000 after purchasing an additional 30,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Materion by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

MTRN opened at $70.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.44. Materion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $354.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.45 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

