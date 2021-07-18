SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 1,383 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Domo by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after buying an additional 67,347 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Domo by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,635,000 after buying an additional 39,548 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Domo by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,527,000 after buying an additional 14,387 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Domo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,117,000. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Domo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $356,592.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $81.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 2.97. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.87.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. Analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

