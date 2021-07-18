Tucker S. Bridwell Sells 60,000 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Tucker S. Bridwell sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $3,047,400.00.

FFIN opened at $48.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.73. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.18 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

FFIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 253,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 106,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

