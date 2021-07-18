Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kering from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Get Kering alerts:

PPRUY stock opened at $86.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.49. Kering has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $92.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.