Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HXGBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HXGBY opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. Hexagon AB has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.58.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.5403 per share. This is a positive change from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.51. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.