CIBC Boosts MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target to C$14.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MEGEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.78.

MEG Energy stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $7.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

