Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Rexel from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. AlphaValue raised Rexel to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $21.78 price target on Rexel and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.78.

OTCMKTS RXEEY opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21. Rexel has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $22.59.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

