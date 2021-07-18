OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target Raised to C$3.25

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on OceanaGold from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Macquarie lowered OceanaGold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered OceanaGold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered OceanaGold from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on OceanaGold from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.04.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCANF opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.03. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

