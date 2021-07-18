Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,131,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,843 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $54,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4,184.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.32 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBRA shares. TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.