Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,910,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Helen of Troy by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Helen of Troy by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 164,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,611,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $216.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.93. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $1,004,706.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,909 shares of company stock worth $2,508,633. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

