Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.10% of Chico’s FAS worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHS. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 18,745.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,045,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,770,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,439,000 after buying an additional 1,420,730 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth about $1,485,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,953,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 824,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,175,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHS stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $717.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $387.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

