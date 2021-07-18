Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 410 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Snap were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $976,895,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Snap by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,773,000 after acquiring an additional 755,676 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,011,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,105,000 after acquiring an additional 838,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $15,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,319,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,359,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 10,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $604,687.59. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,781,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,498,950.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,237,924 shares of company stock worth $259,992,968.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNAP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

SNAP opened at $59.31 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The company has a market capitalization of $93.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.67 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

