Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stake in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,279 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the first quarter worth about $14,791,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fossil Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,692,538 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $95,388,000 after buying an additional 577,697 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Fossil Group by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 490,886 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 390,182 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 337,850 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 175,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the first quarter worth $2,042,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $74,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,255,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,642,204.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $445,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,899 shares of company stock worth $1,476,836. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.96 million, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.89. Fossil Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

