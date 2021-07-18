ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRA shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on ProAssurance from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

NYSE PRA opened at $21.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.30. ProAssurance Co. has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -38.46%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

