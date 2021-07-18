Barclays PLC Takes $556,000 Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 106,468 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 366,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 76,151 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 712,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 64,977 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 429,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

BBVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

BBVA stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $6.53.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.