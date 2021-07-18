Barclays PLC Acquires 14,200 Shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Clipper Realty were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Clipper Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Clipper Realty by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Clipper Realty by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Clipper Realty by 320.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Clipper Realty by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLPR opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.69 million, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87. Clipper Realty Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $9.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Clipper Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

