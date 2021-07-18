Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 206.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,072 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Astronics worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Astronics by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,171,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,164,000 after acquiring an additional 88,035 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Astronics by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 94,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 23,854 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Astronics by 33.9% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 110,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 27,881 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in Astronics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astronics in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 58.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.10. Astronics Co. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $20.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.52.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.29). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $105.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.79 million. Research analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

