Barclays PLC Takes Position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 50,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 35.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 273,024 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $6,513,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 31.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 94,932 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. lifted their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALDX stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $548.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a current ratio of 13.26. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

