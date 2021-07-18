NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,538 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 42,876 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,250 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NYSE NEP opened at $74.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.71. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -314.81%.

Several research analysts have commented on NEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.