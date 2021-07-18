Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 43,733 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 88,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $57.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.29.

