JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 2,850 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Guaranty Bancshares were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GNTY opened at $35.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.98 and a one year high of $41.28.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNTY. Raymond James began coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

