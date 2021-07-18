Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 154,193 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 960,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 154,193 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SFL were worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFL. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SFL by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SFL in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SFL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SFL during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:SFL opened at $7.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $902.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $9.79.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 23.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

