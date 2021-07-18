Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 436,400 Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 50.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 426,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 436,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LTRPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,013,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,235 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,088,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,649,000 after purchasing an additional 327,271 shares in the last quarter. Standard General L.P. increased its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 5,221,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,660,000 after purchasing an additional 275,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 16.0% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 897,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.53. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 97.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

