Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 94,878 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,878 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Cowen worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cowen by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 135.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cowen by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN opened at $38.33 on Friday. Cowen Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.78. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cowen’s payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

COWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cowen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other Cowen news, major shareholder Terren S. Peizer sold 33,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $988,020.00. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $632,652.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 924,330 shares in the company, valued at $37,084,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,045. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

