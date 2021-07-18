16,261 Shares in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

VAC opened at $148.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.66.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.43.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

