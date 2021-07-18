Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,783 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Fuwei Films worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fuwei Films from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFHL opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32. Fuwei Films has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.23 million during the quarter. Fuwei Films had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 15.41%.

Fuwei Films Company Profile

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

