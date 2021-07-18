Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.23% of Mesa Laboratories worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter worth $42,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 13.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $282.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.16 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.73. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.00 and a fifty-two week high of $307.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

In other news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $278,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,447.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,648 shares of company stock valued at $6,626,834 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.