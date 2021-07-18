Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 397,724 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Iteris worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Iteris by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Iteris by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iteris by 44.1% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other Iteris news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.28, for a total transaction of $2,774,156.00. Also, VP Todd Kreter sold 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $186,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at $313,292.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,913. 5.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ITI opened at $6.07 on Friday. Iteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.72. The company has a market cap of $254.03 million, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

