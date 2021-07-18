Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $950,000.00

Equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) will announce $950,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240,000.00. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $38.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $40.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLO shares. Truist Securities upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

ALLO stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.09. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $44.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $249,723.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,916,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,969 shares of company stock valued at $507,473. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 61.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

