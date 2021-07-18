Short Interest in Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Grows By 42.7%

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 407,800 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the June 15th total of 285,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 55.9 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.04.

OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $9.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $9.59.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

