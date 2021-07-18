Short Interest in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Drops By 46.1%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,668,700 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the June 15th total of 3,094,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.7 days.

OTCMKTS ANCUF opened at $38.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.49. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $39.55.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

